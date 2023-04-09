Land it like SpaceX: China claims breakthrough in rocket vertical landing

"The 2.1-meter-long, 0.5-meter-diameter rocket prototype weighed 93 kilograms by launch, and was powered by twin engines, each with a thrust of 550 newtons," Lian Jie, a senior engineer with the institute, told the Global Times.

"A turbojet engine was used during the test to simulate a variable thrust liquid rocket engine being used during vertical landing."

China's vertical landing rocket prototype in action. CAS

CAS rocket prototype soared more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), dropped smoothly, slowed down thanks to the engine's reverse thrust, and landed firmly with a precision of less than 10 meters at a speed of less than two meters per second.

The trial, which lasted about ten minutes, might eventually lead to the reuse of rocket stages, much like its American counterpart, SpaceX, does.

Land it like SpaceX

Chinese rocket landing technology differs from SpaceX's claims Lian Jie, a senior engineer at CAS. "Ours is based on the domestic technology, both software, and hardware," he said.

"We are exploring technology thresholds such as the variable thrust management, precision positioning, and the stabilizing technology on our own."

The test validated communication and spacecraft tracking, as well as measuring technology under the influence of marine clutters. It also confirmed the recovery of the rocket stage at sea.