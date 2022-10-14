China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%

The new design could increase the thrust of a pump-jet at slower speeds while significantly reducing the noisy vibration "at most characteristic frequencies," said Hua Hongxing, the research lead, and professor of the State Key Laboratory of Mechanical System and Vibration at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, who conducted simulation experiments at a ground testing facility.

A shrouded propeller, which encloses the rotor in a duct to produce a water jet for propulsion, is sometimes utilized by modern submarines.

The distance between the rotor blades and the inner wall of the duct can be as little as one millimeter. Yet, it can still create a lot of turbulence or bubbles, slowing the submarine down and revealing its location.

The outside edge of the blades of the new pump-jet are driven into the duct wall by the rotor. The rotor tips do not contact water when moving, noted SCMP.

The Shanghai-based researchers claimed that they "had eliminated the gap," according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Chinese Journal of Ship Research on Monday.

The journal is run by Institute 701 in Wuhan- the country's major military ship designer.

What is a pump-jet?

A naval device that generates a jet of water for propulsion is known as a pump-jet, hydrojet, or water jet. The mechanical system could be an axial-flow pump, a centrifugal pump, or a mixed-flow pump that combines both axial and centrifugal designs.