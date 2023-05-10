China completes its first deep-sea floating wind platform

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Tuesday that it had completed the construction and installation of Haiyou Guanlan, the nation's first deep-sea floating wind platform. The new structure will serve to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs.

This is according to a report by the Tech Times.

Haiyou Guanlan is a 5,000-meter undersea cable designed to work at a depth of 394 feet below and last for 25 years in harsh subsea conditions.

The new cable connects the floating wind platform to offshore oil and gas platforms located 136 kilometers away from Wengchang on the coast of Hainan Province, Southern China.