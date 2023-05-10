China completes its first deep-sea floating wind platform

China completes its first deep-sea floating wind platformThe new structure is expected to generate 22 million kWh every year.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 10, 2023 10:04 AM ESTCreated: May 10, 2023 10:04 AM ESTinnovationThe wind farm at sea.CGTN/YouTube Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Tuesday that it had completed the construction and installation of Haiyou Guanlan, the nation's first deep-sea floating wind platform. The new structure will serve to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs.This is according to a report by the Tech Times.Haiyou Guanlan is a 5,000-meter undersea cable designed to work at a depth of 394 feet below and last for 25 years in harsh subsea conditions.The new cable connects the floating wind platform to offshore oil and gas platforms located 136 kilometers away from Wengchang on the coast of Hainan Province, Southern China. See Also The new structure is expected to generate 22 million kWh annually, producing 7.25 megawatts (MW) of energy.Withstanding strong wind currentsHaiyou Guanlan's physical structure and wind turbine were designed to withstand strong winds at a maximum speed of 84 meters per second. The platform will operate in marine areas that will inevitably experience extreme weather conditions.The construction will save 10 million cubic meters of fuel gas annually, which will be able to meet the equivalent annual electricity demand of 30,000 people. A reduction of CO2 emissions will be achieved at about 22,000 tons. The development contributes to the country's 20 offshore wind power plants, with a total capacity surpassing 30 million kilowatts. Most Popular CGTN released a video of the wind farm that can be seen below.This bolsters China's ranking as the world's leading country in the offshore wind power sector, said the Tech Times.Wind farms are vital to allowing the nation to meet all its energy needs without further polluting. Made to withstand even the most extreme weather, these sturdy constructions offer renewable energy without CO2 emissions.In January of 2023, CSSC Haizhuang, one of China's top ten defense conglomerates, claimed to have developed a rotor hub and nacelle of a massive 18 MW offshore wind turbine prototype."The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution to the improvement of turbine capacity and efficiency, as well as reducing the LCOE [levelized cost of energy] of offshore wind farms," read the company statement at the time. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsDark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?Rise of the machines – The BlueprintThe US DOD has invented a wearable that quickly identifies infectionsAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanetsA Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oilRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedSperm-injecting robot achieves a baby-making breakthrough, 2 girls bornChina simulates algorithm to evade US's sophisticated hypersonic missile defense system More Stories sciencePlasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on MarsDeena Theresa| 8/16/2022transportationEVolution in India: What lies ahead for the electric vehicle market?Tejasri Gururaj| 4/28/2023scienceBiohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one daySade Agard| 9/23/2022