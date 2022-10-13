China is developing AI-camouflaged ‘invisible’ missile launchers for future warfare

"The relationship between the missiles and the launching platform is like bullets and a gun … what we can do is to explore the potential for the platform and provide more options for future combat."

Artificial intelligence technology will be employed to make the missile launchers more tactical and "invisible," according to Yang Biwu, PLA's Rocket Force expert who worked on the DF-17 hypersonic missile's launch mechanism that blends in with its surroundings.

The DF-17 medium-range missile, which can allegedly breach U.S. missile defenses, is claimed to be the first active hypersonic glide vehicle weapon in the history of the globe.

The missile launchers are a component of a push to create new-generation weapons for future combat, according to the most recent episode of a CCTV series on the modernization of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Camouflaged launchers

The launch vehicle for the DF-17, according to a source close to the PLA, is a modified version of the one used for the DF-16B ballistic missiles.

The DF-16B and DF-17 are medium-range missiles built as offensive tools for the Taiwan crisis and are intended to thwart any outside military involvement in the Taiwan Strait.

The DF-41 is allegedly capable of targeting the mainland U.S. with its estimated range of more than 12,000 kilometers (7,450 miles).

A significant component of battlefield strategy, according to military analyst and former PLA instructor Song Zhongping, is the camouflage and design of missile launchers.