Private Chinese company to develop Starlink-like 5G network, according to media reports

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a Beijing-based company wants to build an internet satellite service comparable to SpaceX's Starlink for China’s hypersonic flight program. China's hypersonic flight initiative aims to create cutting-edge hypersonic drones or aircraft that can fly at Mach 5 or higher. Dependable communication systems are crucial for these high-speed vessels to be controlled and operated safely.

Called GalaxySpace, according to some space experts, it is "somewhat unusual" for a commercial company to participate in China's hypersonic program. This is because China’s hypersonic flight program is normally used for military purposes. Others hailed the action as a significant step forward, emphasizing how private sector innovation may enhance the nation's space capabilities.

The Chinese peer-reviewed journal Space-Integrated-Ground Information Networks released information about an early experiment in low earth orbit (LOE) to assess the technology's viability last month. According to the research team, which included the company's chief scientist, Zhang Shijie, they could maintain uninterrupted bidirectional data transfer between six GalaxySpace satellites and a quickly moving terminal for about 25 minutes.

The results suggest the technology has the potential “to provide reliable communication services for high mobility aerospace craft in long-range and high dynamic environments, including hypersonic drones or spacecraft traveling at high speeds.”