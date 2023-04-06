China develops train ticketing app for 140+ countries, shuns US dollar

The new ticketing system, however, will use Swiss francs instead of U.S. dollars, said a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report on Thursday.

"Settlement is based on the amount of Swiss francs for passenger tickets in different countries where the train stops, and a clearing report is generated on a monthly basis," according to a paper published by the Chinese-language journal Railway Transport and Economy in March.

"The system provides data support functions such as income verification, electronic payment, and liquidation."

Passengers have been able to use their cellphones to order tickets from March 15, and Laos is the first nation to join the platform.

The primary servers, which are in China, can handle requests from travelers from all over the world in numerous languages.

The new system was built on top of the international version of China's domestic train ticket app, 12306. 12306 received a lot of criticism for its numerous crashes after its debut in 2011.

'The app can handle 200 billion travelers each day'

The software was redesigned with help from China's digital behemoths, and with nearly 700 million subscribers—roughly half the country's population—it is now the most widely used travel app in the nation.

The team, under the direction of computer scientist Zhang Zhiqiang, faced a problem while attempting to integrate the ticket administration systems of so many nations onto a single platform.