China to launch its first ultradeep water drillship for worldwide oceanic oil and gas exploration

"This ship is … a 'pillar of power' that supports the building of a strong maritime country," state broadcaster CCTV said. "It represents a key step forward in the development of deep-water exploration equipment."

The ship will also take up international scientific projects in oceanic drilling, along with national missions.

China's offshore oil and gas output has great potential

The launch comes at a time when the resilient Chinese market is all prepped to expand their offshore oil and gas development.

According to Li Ziyue, an analyst with BloombergNEF, China's offshore oil and gas output has great upside potential in the upcoming years. China's energy transition will further accelerate the development of its offshore energy production.

But Beijing's earlier attempts at energy exploitation have not been the smoothest, considering political difficulties due to territorial disputes with its neighbors.

Rival claimants: Rife with conflicts

For example, in the East China Sea, there are a number of underwater natural gas fields that are about 2,700 meters deep, but China and Japan have not been able to arrive at a consensus over who has exclusive economic rights over the area.

In the South China Sea, underwater natural gas fields are about 5,600 meters deep and are rich in fossil fuels. But China and rival countries, especially Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, are often embroiled in disputes over drilling rigs and survey ships in the area, SCMP reported.