China will expand its Tiangong space station with a new orbital module

The new expansion will attach to the three modules already in low Earth orbit, changing the T-shaped space station into a cross, reported Xinhua.

China's Tiangong space station expansion

The new multi-functional module reportedly has six docking ports, meaning it can dock more spacecraft. China recently announced it would like to send space tourists to its space station, meaning the new module could help it achieve those ambitions.

China is the only country currently operating its own space station — the International Space Station (ISS) is part of a global collaborative effort — has launched the third and final module of Tiangong to low Earth orbit in October last year. Tiangong is roughly a quarter of the size of the ISS.

The station's launch is undeniably an impressive achievement for China's space administration, but it has also been met with controversy on the global stage due to China's uncontrolled rocket reentries following the launch of each module.

It remains to be seen whether China will launch the upcoming module with the same Long March 5B rocket that caused the uncontrolled reentries or whether it will aim to prevent further controversy. Last year, for example, Spain had to shut down part of its airspace due to fears that Long March 5B rocket debris could down a passenger aircraft.