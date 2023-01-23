World's first hydrogen-powered train built in China, reports claim

The train could go as fast as 99 mph (160 kph) and use the same core technology as the Fuxing bullet train. The Fuxing is a high-speed bullet train run by China Railway Corporation. It is also called "Rejuvenation."

The Fuxing train began operation in 2017 and can reach speeds of up to 217 mph (350 km/h), making it one of the fastest trains in the world. They are made to run on China's high-speed rail network and have been used on several key routes, such as the Beijing-Shanghai and Beijing-Guangzhou lines. They have better aerodynamics, use less energy, and have more passenger amenities, like Wi-Fi and power outlets.

Other Chinese media sources say the train has built-in "hydrogen power" technology, a robust and reliable power source with a 373-mile (600-kilometer) battery life.

The new train is critical to China's plans for a more sustainable future

Hydrogen is considered a clean energy source because water vapor is the only byproduct when it is burned as a fuel. It does not produce harmful pollutants or greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide or sulfur dioxide, associated with burning fossil fuels.

Additionally, hydrogen can be produced from various sources, including renewable resources like wind, solar, and hydropower, further increasing its potential as a clean energy option.