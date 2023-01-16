This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

Though Australia is the world's largest supplier of lithium, a vital battery metal, it currently sends most of its battery raw materials to be processed into components in China. Data compiled by BloombergNEF revealed that China has about 1,000 gigawatt-hours of cell manufacturing capacity, more than 80 percent of the world’s total.

The US, Australia, and India are looking at a green transition that enables them to expand domestic clean energy manufacturing capacity while simultaneously curbing their reliance on imports from China.

The Saudi Arabia of the new energy age

Recharge Industries Pty has eyed the site in Geelong, southeastern Australia, and aims to start construction in the second half of this year. In an interview, founder David A. Collard said production could begin by late 2024.

"Australia is the new Saudi Arabia of the new energy age," Collard, a former PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP partner, told Bloomberg. "We have all the key critical minerals to power the next 100 years."

The facility will have an initial annual capacity of two gigawatt-hours that can increase to a planned total of 30 gigawatt-hours. Collard also mentioned that the company has sales agreements with Indian energy storage projects.