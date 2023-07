Egypt is looking to position itself as Africa's leading space power, and it's receiving help from China.

China delivered two prototypes for the MisrSat-2 satellite project to Egypt on June 25. The satellites will be assembled and tested at a center funded by China, at the Egyptian Space Agency.

China has provided the Egyptian Space Agency with a $74 million grant on top of $68 million in funds for the construction of the satellite assembly, integration, and test center, a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reveals.

China boosts Egypt's space industry

China's ambassador in Egypt, Liao Liqiang, said the African nation would become the first on the continent with the capacity to assemble, integrate, and test satellites.