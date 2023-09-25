China plans giant particle accelerator-powered chip factory

Researchers at Tsinghua University are working to bring microchip production to China to bypass US sanctions, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Using a new method called steady-state microbunching (SSMB), the team believes this new technique could be employed to mass produce high-quality microchips and reduce China's dependence on lithography systems from the likes of industry giants like Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML).

Break the monopoly

"Lithography, or photolithography, is the critical step in the computer chip-making. It involves coating the wafer with photosensitive material and exposing it to light inside an ASML lithography machine," explains ASML. This is achieved using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) with ultra-short wavelength to produce chips with 7nm nodes or smaller.