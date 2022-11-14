China may unveil its stealth bomber to counter US' B-21 Raider launch

In its bid to strengthen its aerial capabilities, China has been steadily working on its 20 series aircraft, which include the Y-20 heavy lifter, Z-20 helicopter, and J-20 stealth fighter. The H-20 is expected to fulfill the role of the stealth bomber, which has been missing in China's strike options.

What do we know about the H-20 stealth bomber?

China's attempts to make stealth bombers can be dated back to the early 2000s after officials gained access to an American F-117 Nighthawk shot down in Yugoslavia. The B-2 Spirit, with a flowing design and stealth functions, had entered service, and the U.S. now had the capability to fly and strike targets without being detected.

It was only in 2013 that concrete reports of a stealth bomber began to emerge, per Sandboxx. The following year, China lifted the veil over its development efforts stating that it was working on an aircraft that could carry ten tons of ordnance and fly for 4.790 miles (8,000 km) without the need for mid-air refueling.

In 2018, the formal announcement came, and though the bomber remains under wraps, we know it features a fly wing design.

Comparisons with the B-21 Raider

It is unclear if China plans to unveil the stealth bomber anytime soon or if this is just to take the shine off the B-21 Raider's launch scheduled in December. Either way, when the H-20 does eventually arrive, it will be compared to its U.S. counterparts, and everybody would like to know how it fares when compared to the B-21 Raider.