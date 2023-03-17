China nears completion of its highest hydroelectric project at 16,404 feet

The Maerdang project features a concrete-face rock-fill dam, and the initial construction began in 2012. According to a report by China Daily, the facility is constructed at 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) above sea level along the Yellow River in the country's Qinghai province. The plant will have a total installed capacity of around 2.2 million kW, helping it to generate an average of more than 7.3 billion kWh of electricity per year when it runs to its total capacity. China Energy says the hydroelectric project will help reduce 2.56 million metric tons of standard coal equivalent consumption and 8.16 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

A clean energy initiative to optimize resources

The Maerdang project will feature an integrated clean energy approach that includes hydropower, solar power, and energy storage. The project serves as an example of how China is leveraging its clean energy sources in its western regions to supply the growing national demand for energy.

"The company vows to make sure the project is put into operation in time despite COVID-19 impacts during the past few years," said Li Hongxin, deputy director of Qinghai Maerdang Co Ltd, a unit of China Energy, told China Daily.

China Energy's solar plant in Ningxia Hui autonomous region is also nearing completion with a total capacity of 3 million kW. The acceleration in renewable energy comes after the Chinese government outlined its plans to fasten the development of solar and wind power generation facilities across arid regions, which is part of its effort to promote renewable energy.