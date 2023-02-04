China: New hypersonic generator 'capable' of powering future weapons

The researchers claimed that the magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) generator yielded more than ten times the power generated in previous experiments.

“The MHD generator has no rotating parts, among its numerous unique advantages,” according to the team lead Zhang Xiaoyuan and colleagues.

“It has a large capacity and high efficiency. There is no need for intermediate energy storage components,” said the researchers from the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in a paper.

“The energy can be directly transferred to the load without a high-power switch. And the device can start up quickly.”

The latest experiment saw the shock waves convert the inert gas into a highly conductive plasma that was loaded with hot, electrically charged particles by compressing and accelerating argon gas to Mach 14, or 14 times the speed of sound.

Using only one liter of hypersonic gas, the system produced rapid pulses of electric current of up to 212 kilowatts during the tests.

According to Xiaoyuan's team, one gigawatt of electricity may be generated from just five cubic meters (177 cubic feet) of hypersonic plasma.

Magnetohydrodynamics generator

Fast-moving ions' energy is captured by the MHD generator, a tube-shaped device, and transformed into electricity.

