China allegedly creates hypersonic tech twice as powerful as before

The technology slows incoming fresh air to less than sound speed before it enters the combustion chamber, allowing the fuel to burn more thoroughly.

The prototype engine was put to the test in a ground simulation of a flight at an altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) at Mach 6 speed (six times the speed of sound), and it produced fuel efficiency of 79 percent, which is nearly twice as high as a conventional scramjet engine under the same circumstances.

Boron-powered scramjet engine

The primary fuel component for the prototype engine is boron powder, according to the researchers. Grey in color, boron may burn ferociously when it comes into contact with oxygen.

The researchers introduced boron powder into the combustion chamber, and by switching the powder injection mode from single to multiple nozzles, they produced extra shock waves that expanded and flowed higher toward the air entrance, instantly slowing the speed of the fresh air.

Thus allowing the boron powder to have more interaction with air molecules and undergo enhanced chemical reactions.

This led to a greater combustion temperature and more thrust, which enabled the engine to cruise farther and longer, claimed the researchers.

"A solid scramjet engine has numerous advantages, such as simple structure, high volume-specific impulse, high flame stability, and the potential to work in a wide speed range," Likun's team wrote in the paper.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at speeds of up to five times the speed of sound, and the development of the boron engine may make them more maneuverable and sensitive to targets, giving missile defense systems a little time to react.