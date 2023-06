A BBC investigation has revealed that Chinese spy balloons targeted Asian nations and the continental United States.

Some spy balloons were spotted, reported the BBC, trespassing in Japanese and Taiwanese airspace. Tokyo has even threatened to act with force, declaring that the nation will intercept and destroy balloons if detected. China, for its part, has not responded or addressed the evidence that the BBC has recently presented.

It has been revealed that a Chinese spy balloon was seen flying over the US months ago and was subsequently shot down near the country's coast. China criticized the US action, asserting that it was a civilian airship designed for research and meteorology purposes.