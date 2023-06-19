China just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into space

China broke its own record for the most satellites launched from the nation by a single rocket.

One of the country's Long March 2D rockets lifted off from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China on Thursday, June 15 at 1:30 am EDT (13:30 local time), lifting a batch of satellites into space.

In dramatic footage of the launch, many insulation tiles can be seen falling off the rocket as it makes its way into the sky, on its way to deploy 41 small satellites into low Earth orbit.

China's new satellite launch record

Before the June 15 launch, China's record for satellites launched by one mission stood at 26. That record was set only days before the Long March 2D mission by a Lijian 1 rocket developed by private space company CAS Space.