Chinese wind turbine installation platform 'Baihetan' has moved into position to begin installing the 16 MW wind turbine, the largest in the world thus far. The installation is part of the second phase of the Zhangpu Liuao wind farm in the Liuao Peninsula, a press release said.

China has initiated a significant overhaul of its energy sourcing as a key component of its objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Given its large geography, China is using a mix of solar, hydro, and offshore wind farms to move away from coal which has fueled its growth over many decades.

This week marked the beginning of full-scale operations at the Kela photovoltaic(PV) power station in Sichuan, the world's largest hydro-solar plant. China has also been ambitious in developing and implementing newer technologies such as high-output wind turbines.