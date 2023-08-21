China launches first-ever geosynchronous orbit SAR satellite

China launched the world's first geosynchronous orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite aboard a Long March 3B rocket at 1:26 am Beijing time on Sunday, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals.

The rocket carrying the Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite launched from the Xichang launch center in the province of Sichuan and is gradually climbing to a geosynchronous orbit with an altitude of roughly 22,370 miles (36,000km).

China's world-first SAR satellite

The Ludi Tance 4-01 will continuously monitor the Asia-Pacific region at a resolution of approximately 65 feet (20 meters).

A geosynchronous orbit is a fixed orbit of a specific location on Earth. The satellite moves at practically the same speed as Earth's rotation, so it appears to be fixed.