China tests first-ever low-Earth orbit constellation to rival SpaceX's Starlink

Researchers from Galaxy Space, a Chinese satellite maker, and several other scientific research institutions participated in the first-ever open-sea testing of China's low Earth orbit(LEO) constellation, local media service CGTN reported.

Even as China makes leaps of progress in various technological areas from hypersonic weapons to artificial intelligence, Chinese satellite operator Satcom has not been able to make a global impact. Focused on its local needs, Satcom has relied on satellites in geostationary orbits. However, as it looks to make a global presence, it is now transitioning to low-Earth orbit satellites that could rival services like SpaceX's Starlink.