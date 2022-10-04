China's moon-bound Long March 9 engine passes a key test

China overcomes Long March 9 engine difficulties

The new report details how the Beijing Astronautics Experiment Institute of Technology (BAEIT) announced it had overcome technical difficulties in the first prototype of its YF-79 rocket engine, its 25-ton thrust expander cycle hydrogen-oxygen engine designed for China's Long March 9 rocket.

BAEIT is a unit of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the main contractor for the country's space program. It said it conducted three ground tests of the new hydrogen-oxygen engine on Friday, September 30, and also announced it had carried out 12 ignition tests over the space of a week.

"Our teams … shortened the test cycles and increased test capacity, and achieved consecutive successes," BAEIT explained in a statement on its WeChat social media account, as per the South China Morning Post.

According to the South China Morning Post, the developers aim to make the YF-79 the most powerful rocket engine of its type. The most obvious point of comparison would be SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engines that will power its Starship rocket into orbit. The fully reusable Starship launch system will use 39 raptor engines at launch, each of which provides 230 tons of thrust at sea level.

A new space race

China's Long March 9 rocket is a three-stage rocket with boosters. In its first stage, it will also utilize an in-development 500-tonne thrust supplement combustion cycle kerosene-oxygen engine known as the YF-130.