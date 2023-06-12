China to launch moon-orbiting telescope to explore the universe's Dark Ages by 2026

The exploration of Earth’s one and only natural satellite is undergoing a renaissance. Aside from the United States' notable Artemis missions, scores of additional innovative projects are in the planning or production stages to explore the Moon like never before.

One such concept that has gained traction is the establishment of a telescope on the lunar surface to uncover cosmic enigmas. NASA, other space agencies, and startups are considering this idea as one of the next significant advances in astronomy.

China's space agency, on the other hand, has proposed something altogether novel.

The China National Space Administration(CNSA) is developing an orbiting telescope constellation that will circle the moon in the same orbit. The details of this novel proposal were revealed earlier this year at the Astronomy From the Moon conference held in London.