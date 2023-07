According to The South China Morning Post (SCMP), China is close to launching two new advanced frigates. Called Type 054Bs, these ships are likely destinated to join Chinese aircraft carrier groups. Supposedly multi-role frigates, SCMP reports, their hulls are close to completion according to photos circulating on Chinee social media.

Bigger and badder

According to military analysts, these new frigates are effectively "bigger and badder" versions of the existing Type 054A in service for the Chinese navy. If images are believed, the ships are currently under construction at the Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) in Guangzhou and one of the Chinese Navy’s key contractors.