China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters

Beijing's leading provider of defense electronics, China Electronics Technology Group Corp., is promoting its new-generation radar system that can allegedly fend off almost all air threats in modern combat.

The YLC-16 multipurpose S-band radar system uses cutting-edge technologies such as an all-digital, fully solid active phased array, sophisticated processors, and other cutting-edge components, according to a report by state-affiliated China Daily on Saturday.

"It is one of the latest radar models CETC is offering on the international market and is the best three-dimensional, middle-range surveillance radar any buyer now can find on the market," said Tang Ji, a manager at the CETC during the 10th World Radio Detection and Ranging Expo in Beijing.

"Many foreign militaries, like some in Africa and Asia, have expressed strong interest in this radar system and proposed to come to our institute to see the real product and learn more about it,"

This system is claimed to be capable of spotting and tracking cruise missiles, drones, helicopters, stealth aircraft, and loitering weapons. Foreign militaries in Asia and Africa have shown interest in knowing more about the product after drawing attention to it.

The YLC-16 is the top three-dimensional, middle-range surveillance radar system on the market, said Tang Ji, a manager at Nanjing's CETC 14th Institute.