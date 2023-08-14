Chinese researchers find novel method to track US submarines

Researchers at the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter in China have found that an ultra-sensitive magnetic detector could be enough to track down the most advanced of US submarines even from long distances, the South China Morning Post reported. The researchers published their findings in the Chinese Journal of Ship Research, a publication with a strong track record of cutting-edge reports in ship and ocean engineering.

In the recent past, the US and China have engaged in a race in various technological areas ranging from hypersonic weapons to spacecraft. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that the US has been slagging in these important technological areas of the future. However, in military technology, the US retained its lead in advanced aircraft and difficult-to-detect submarines.