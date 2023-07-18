China outlines plan for crewed lunar landing by 2030

China is now finalizing its crewed lunar landing plans, with the goal of sending humans to the Moon for the first time by the end of the decade, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

At the 9th China (International) Commercial Aerospace Forum in Wuhan, Hubei province, Zhang Hailian, deputy chief designer with the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), presented a preliminary plan to put two astronauts on the Moon before 2030.

The presentation, on July 12, outlined the aim of sending these astronauts to carry out a number of scientific tasks, including collecting samples.

China's lunar landing plans

The mission described at the Commercial Aerospace Forum will have a crewed spacecraft and lander segments launching separately on a pair of Long March 10 rockets.