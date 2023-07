Recently released images reveal that China has acquired two new Zubr-class assault hovercraft. Built for speed and capable of carrying tanks and troops, these Soviet-designed hovercraft could give China a significant tactical advantage for amphibious assaults. While out of production for decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the existence of these new units may, analysts surmise, indicate that China has the blueprints to make its own.

Six in total

Called the Type 728-class hovercraft by the Chinese, these heavyweight hovercraft can carry up to three tanks or nearly 400 ground troops. China now has six of them, including four supplied by the former Zubr-class shipyards in Crimea. The lightning-fast tank carriers could complicate Taiwan's defense plans by reducing the time of any assault on the main island.