China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US

The "new algorithm could dramatically reduce the scale of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits – even less than that of Osprey [most powerful quantum processor in the world]," said the researchers in a non-peer-reviewed study.

Large-number factoring, a challenging process for conventional computers, can be accelerated by quantum computers to break codes quickly.

However, it is generally accepted that in order to breach a bank account secured by cutting-edge encryption, such a machine would need to manage millions of qubits, the fundamental building block of quantum information.

The new technique

The new technique developed by the Chinese team has the potential to drastically lower the size of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits, noted the SCMP report.

This is even less than IBM's Osprey, the most potent quantum computer in the world, which only has 433 qubits and is incapable of cracking codes.

The Chinese researchers argue that their new algorithm, called sublinear-resource quantum integer factorization (SQIF), can decipher data encrypted with RSA-2048.

This asymmetric cryptography is one of the most stringent industry standards used by many governments, financial institutions, and technology firms to protect information security with a 2048-bit-long key.

Shor's algorithm, a mathematical tool developed by American physicist Peter Shor in 1994 that, in theory, could make a quantum computer much faster than a classical computer in code-breaking, performed inefficiently in real quantum circuits, according to Long's team.