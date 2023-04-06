China's space agency reportedly tested a Stirling converter in orbit

NASA and China have both experimented with Stirling converters

The Stirling thermoelectric converter is an energy supply technology for space travel that efficiently converts thermal energy into electric energy, enabling spacecraft to reduce their reliance on solar power.

In the Stirling converter, a piston is set in motion by heat generated by a fuel source. The piston then moves a magnet back and forth through a coil of wire to generate an electrical current. The piston is typically suspended in a helium gas bearing to prevent physical wear.

The Lanzhou Institute of Physics at the China Academy of Space Technology developed an iteration of the Stirling converter. According to the CGTN report, it is lightweight, has a simple structure, makes little noise, starts up quickly, and doesn't vibrate much, making it ideal for spacecraft.

The report also claims the technology could play a vital role in the China National Space Administration's (CNSA's) plans to send crewed missions to the Moon and deep space.

China's space industry has made great strides in recent years. Last week, a Chinese startup called Space Pioneer became the first startup in the world to reach orbit on its first launch attempt. The CNSA, meanwhile, recently finished constructing its Tiangong space station, and it performed the first in-situ detection of water from the lunar surface with its Chang'e-5 lunar probe last year.