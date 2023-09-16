China sets up new base for space object identification

China is setting up a new military base to enhance the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) “space situational awareness.”

This is according to a press release by the China Aerospace Studies Institute published on Monday.

The initiative is being led by the PLA’s Strategic Support Force (PLASSF). A relatively recent addition to the Chinese military forces, the PLASSF was created in December of 2015. Its main goal is to serve the nation’s military and national security missions by providing electronic warfare as well as cyber capabilities.

The organization is also in charge of the management and protection of China's space assets, such as satellites, making it the ideal body to run the new base.