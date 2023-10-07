China shares ambitious plans to double its space station

As the NASA-led International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its life cycle by the 2030s, China wants to increase the size of its space station from three to six modules over the next several years, according to a new report by Reuters published this week.

The newly expanded space station will give astronauts from other countries a different platform for near-Earth missions and will be operational for more than 15 years.

A Heavenly Palace for space exploration

China’s space station is currently called Tiangong, the Chinese word for "Heavenly Palace.” It consists of three modules.

Launched in September 2011, the Tiangong-1 was China's first space station module. It hosted the crewed missions Shenzhou 9 and Shenzhou 10 and functioned as an experimental platform for rendezvous and docking testing with Shenzhou spacecraft. Tiangong-1 was declared out of China's hands in March 2016, and when it reentered Earth's atmosphere in April 2018, it burned up immediately.