Chinese 'Grandpa' J-6 and J-7 jets are being transformed into UVACs

The J-6 and J-7 were China's versions of the Soviet MiG-19 and MiG-21, respectively, built between the 1950s and 1960s. Regarding the latter, despite having been developed in the middle of the Cold War, more than 2,400 J-7s were manufactured in 54 variants up until 2013. Pakistan and Iran still fly the F-7 export version.

According to an annual military assets and defense economics report from the International Institute of Strategic Studies, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has nearly 300 J-7s. However, the third-generation J-7 is well past its prime, given that China is now getting new fourth- and fifth-generation fighters like the Russian-designed Su-30 and the J-16 and J-20 stealth fighters.

According to speculation, the J-7 could readily be transformed into an uncrewed combat air vehicle (UCAV) for that "new role." This is not the first instance of a jets-to-drones plan; in the past, it was thought that China might modify the J-6 for the same reason. Some experts have speculated that this conversion may already be well underway.

For example, observers pointed out that in 2021, during drills close to Taiwanese airspace, four J-7s joined a group of more modern J-16 fighters, which was unusual for an aging aircraft that even the Taiwanese dismissed as a "grandpa jet." Even though no proof has been made public, some people have questioned whether these J-7s have been modified to become drones.