China claims repurposed ski-jump technology test helped launch spacecraft 7 times the speed of sound

"The results proved ski-jump technology – regarded as obsolete in modern aircraft carriers – could be adapted for orbital launches from near space," claimed Wang Yunpeng, lead scientist, an associate professor with the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Mechanics in Beijing.

"It could also solve a problem that has troubled hypersonic researchers for decades – how to overcome the strong, unpredictable turbulence generated at extremely high speeds and achieve a smooth separation between the carrier platform and the shuttle."

Yunpeng's team tested the method at seven times the speed of sound using scaled-down versions of a hypersonic carrier and an orbiting plane resembling the space shuttle.

F-14A Tomcat aircraft taking off from a ramp, raised nine degrees, during "ski jump" feasibility tests. Wikimedia Commons

The ski-jump on conventional aircraft carriers serves as a short runway for aircraft, providing just enough lift for them to take off from the deck propelled solely by their weight while the carrier moves at full speed into the wind at around 60 km/h (37mph).

The study was first published in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica on December 8.

Tests succeed at Mach 7

The researchers used a piston to launch a 1/80 scale model plane from a three-foot (meter) long model carrier at the JF-12 wind tunnel in China and successfully reached Mach 7 (seven times the speed of sound) to imitate the ignition of rocket engines.

The plane instantly took off from the carrier's top. As the tunnel powered down, it fell to the ground and shattered into multiple pieces.