Chinese engineers and scientists have successfully test-fired the nation's latest Long March-10 rocket, CGTN reports. Powered by hydrogen, the rocket is intended to form the basis of a lift platform for the nation's ambitions to get its astronauts to the Moon.

The test was conducted on the morning of the 29th of July, 2023, and is a critical step on the journey to reach the Moon by around 2030.

Hydrogen Moon rocket

The rocket is powered using a combination of liquid hydrogen and oxygen to provide a thrust of around 130 tons. While not an enormous improvement on China's existing Long March-5 rocket (120-ton thrust), the lift platform will incorporate about 21 such rockets. This should provide an additional 210 tons of thrust with fewer rockets (and additional weight).