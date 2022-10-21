Behold Musk: China just successfully tested a Hyperloop-like train system

In theory, the system can be used for transporting people as well as goods and consists of long tubes that maintain a low vacuum to allow transport with minimal air resistance. The travel pods use magnetic levitation (maglev), a tried and tested technology for high-speed trains to deliver high-speed transportation.

China's progress in Hyperloop-like trains

China has made world history by reportedly completing the first "full-scale and full-process integrated test" of such a system when its maglev train recently ran at speeds of up to 80 miles (130 km) an hour. The test was carried out on a 1.25-mile (2 km) Datong Test line constructed in Shanxi province in north China.

According to the China Daily's report, the North University of China and the Third Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp., have jointly set up a laboratory for high-speed maglev vehicles operating in low-vacuum environments. Under this arrangement, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Datong test line was carried out in May last year.

Following the success of the preliminary test, the laboratory will now begin the construction of a full-scale 37-mile (60 km) test track to be completed in three phases. The full-scale track will allow the testing of trains at speeds up to 621 miles (1,000 km) an hour.

Musk's vision, China's execution

Although, Musk wasn't the first person to speak of transit systems inside sealed tubes, the Hyperloop version of the system is largely his brainchild. Musk's tunneling venture, The Boring Company, and his space company, SpaceX even built a test track to host a Hyperloop Pod Competition between 2015 and 2019.