Chinese researchers use a wind tunnel to mimic hypersonic bombing

"During an experiment in a one-meter-wide (3.3 feet) wind tunnel, the upgraded device allowed the Chinese researchers to simulate offloading cargo at Mach 6 – six times the speed of sound – and obtain data with unprecedented detail and accuracy," according to a study cited by SCMP that appeared in the Chinese journal Acta Aerodynamica Sinica on Monday.

New hypersonic CTS

The first CTS capable of operating in a hypersonic wind tunnel against intense, rapid shock waves was created by Lin Jinzhou's team in 2017. Now again, his team from China's Aerodynamics Research and Development Center claims the new hypersonic CTS.

The paper claims that the new system is a significant improvement over Lin's earlier one-armed CTS.

The two robotic arms have a combined 12 degrees of freedom, or independent joints, which is twice as many as in earlier studies. This enables researchers to model practically any separation-related phenomena.

Military researchers have been examining the capability of bombers and other military aircraft to dump cargo in wind tunnel testing since the 1960s using a device known as CTS.

For the systems to simulate the separation of two objects against high currents in a wind tunnel, a tiny crane is often used to lift the bomb or missile away from an aircraft.

Since similar wind tunnel tests carried out in other nations often required one component - typically the airplane - to stay put, this finding propels China ahead in the quest to reach hypersonic speeds. And while this hypersonic flight exceeds Mach 5, these other tests were carried out at lower speeds, noted SCMP.