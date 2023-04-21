China tests super accurate AI-powered artillery, SCMP claims

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), China has tested an AI-powered, long-range artillery piece that is so accurate, it could hit a single person from 9.95 miles (16 km) away.

Images released from testing by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) show shells hitting target boards in the bullseye, according to the traditionally state-friendly SCMP. The precision attained in the tests, which exceeded expectations, was significantly higher than that of any other big guns currently in service.

Of course, images of precision hits on targets aren't exactly evidence that such claims are true.

“Artificial intelligence is evolving quickly. More researchers are applying the technology to trajectory planning problems,” said the project’s team leader, Professor Wang Jiang, from the Beijing Institute of Technology, in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Armamentarii on April 6.

If true, however, this is an interesting development. Traditional artillery shells are usually only able to strike a target with any real precision from about 238 feet (100 meters). Armed forces in China, the United States, and other nations are using guided artillery shells, which can change their trajectory in flight more frequently.

However, the enormous amount of real-time data that needs to be calculated using conventional mathematical models has increased artillery precision significantly. Despite that, even a few or tens of meters could separate an artillery round from its target due to flight factors like wind, temperature and air pressure.