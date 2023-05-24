China launches two satellites to monitor Earth's weakening magnetic field

China launches two satellites to monitor Earth's weakening magnetic fieldThe two Macau Science 1 satellites lifted off atop a Long March 2C rocket on Sunday.Chris Young| May 24, 2023 09:27 AM ESTCreated: May 24, 2023 09:27 AM ESTinnovationChina launches remote sensing 32 Group 02 SatelliteFuture Publishing / Getty Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.China launched two satellites designed to investigate and monitor Earth's magnetic field changes at 4 pm local time on Sunday, May 21, at the Jiuquan launch site in the Gobi Desert.The mission called Macau Science 1 lifted a pair of satellites weighing 500kg (1,100lbs) each atop a Long March 2C rocket. It is the first Chinese space mission operated as part of a partnership with scientists in Macau, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.The mystery of Earth's weakening magnetic fields The two satellites are set to operate in two slightly different orbits: one will fly 400km (250 miles) above Earth, while the other will operate at an altitude of 500km (310 miles). See Also Related Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch Land it like SpaceX: China claims breakthrough in rocket vertical landing A startup could launch China's first-ever reusable rocket next year China's space agency, the China National Space Administration (CNSA), stated that the two satellites will make some of the most accurate measurements of Earth's magnetic field to date. They hope the mission will help shed new light on the formation of Earth's magnetic field and how it changes over time.Earth's magnetic field is crucial to our existence. Without its protection, cosmic rays would batter us, and Earth wouldn't be able to sustain a livable atmosphere.While we know that Earth's magnetism originates from the liquid metal in its molten outer core, we don't quite understand why the strength of the magnetism has decreased slightly since records began — it has weakened by about nine percent over the past 200 years, according to NASA. The decrease has been most prominent between South America and Southwest Africa in the South Atlantic.While this decrease isn't an immediate cause for alarm, some scientists have hypothesized that Mars may have once had an atmosphere that was swept away due to the cooling of its core and the subsequent decline of its magnetic field.Still, the Macau Science 1 mission is tasked with making sense of the so-called South Atlantic Anomaly. It will do so by probing 3,000 km into Earth's interior. Both satellites have a series of impressive instruments ranging from high-precision magnetometers to detectors that monitor the surrounding space environment.The five-year Macau Science 1 missionThe new satellites follow in the footsteps of Europe's three-satellite Swarm mission and the Chinese-Italian Zhangheng 1 satellite mission, which also collects data on Earth's geomagnetic field.The Macau Science 1 team will now perform in-orbit scientific instrument tests aboard the satellite over the next six to 12 months. If all goes to plan, the satellites are expected to operate and collect data on Earth's magnetic field for at least five years. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertResearchers may have found a way to treat long-COVID fatigueGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Earth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to beComputer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goalsThe Moon keeps drifting away from Earth. Will it ever leave?Turkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 seconds Job Board