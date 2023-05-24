China launches two satellites to monitor Earth's weakening magnetic field

China launched two satellites designed to investigate and monitor Earth's magnetic field changes at 4 pm local time on Sunday, May 21, at the Jiuquan launch site in the Gobi Desert.

The mission called Macau Science 1 lifted a pair of satellites weighing 500kg (1,100lbs) each atop a Long March 2C rocket. It is the first Chinese space mission operated as part of a partnership with scientists in Macau, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The mystery of Earth's weakening magnetic fields

The two satellites are set to operate in two slightly different orbits: one will fly 400km (250 miles) above Earth, while the other will operate at an altitude of 500km (310 miles).