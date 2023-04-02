China to pair new battle drone with J-20 stealth fighter jet, says report

The coupling of the FH-97A with the J-20 will liberate the J-20 from frontline combat operations so that it can specialize in activities like "command and control, data distribution, and communication disruption," per the most recent issue of Navy and Merchant Ships magazine.

This would increase the likelihood that fighter jet pilots and their aircraft would survive combat, according to the magazine.

Eight smaller, "intelligent" air-to-air missiles or loitering munitions can be carried by the combat drone, making up for the J-20's deficiency in ammo.

'Loyal Wingman': Super-speed variant FH-97A

In November, the FH-97A made its debut at the yearly Zhuhai air show in southern China.

The FH-97A drone is being developed by Feihong Company, a division of the government-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The US Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, a jet-powered drone built to fly alongside manned fighter jets like the F-35 or F-22 and navigate on its own, has been compared to the high-speed combat drone by Western media.

However, Zhou Chenming, a military analyst based in Beijing, claimed that they were "two different designs with their own merits."

"The Valkyrie is a subsonic drone, while the FH-97A is a super-speed variant," he explained.