China to strengthen its aerospace sector with T1000 carbon fiber

Thanks to a key breakthrough, China can finally now produce the equivalent of high-performance T1000 carbon fiber which would prove extremely useful in the aerospace and defense sectors.

This is according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Wednesday.

Ideally suited for the aerospace and defense industries

T1000 has a tensile strength of 7GPa, an ultimate elongation at break of 2.4 percent and a tensile modulus of elasticity (a measure of how much a material can be stretched without breaking) of 294GPa. This means that T1000 carbon fiber is ideally suited for use in aerospace, defense and other applications that require high strength and low weight.