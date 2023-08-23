China to strengthen its aerospace sector with T1000 carbon fiber

China to strengthen its aerospace sector with T1000 carbon fiberThe material once unavailable to the nation due to bans has key applications in the aerospace and defense sectors.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 23, 2023 04:51 PM ESTCreated: Aug 23, 2023 04:51 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of an aerospace manufacturing tool.Fertnig/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Thanks to a key breakthrough, China can finally now produce the equivalent of high-performance T1000 carbon fiber which would prove extremely useful in the aerospace and defense sectors.This is according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Wednesday.Ideally suited for the aerospace and defense industries T1000 has a tensile strength of 7GPa, an ultimate elongation at break of 2.4 percent and a tensile modulus of elasticity (a measure of how much a material can be stretched without breaking) of 294GPa. This means that T1000 carbon fiber is ideally suited for use in aerospace, defense and other applications that require high strength and low weight. See Also Related Chinese team invents new family of metallic compounds Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic Chinese 'breakthrough' allows making alloys with diverse metals at lower temperatures The new development comes from a collaboration between Changsheng Technology Co Ltd and Shenzhen University. SCMP reports that the organizations can now engineer a “production line that can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of the material per year.”So far, China has been unable to produce the material because of US and Japanese bans on exporting the necessary resources to develop it. Therefore, the nation was forced to settle for T300 and T700 materials that did not perform nearly as well as the T1000.Pulling two airplanes Changsheng Technology’s chief scientist, Xu Jian, told SCMP that a “meter-long (3.3-foot) bundle of T1000 carbon fiber weighed only 0.5 grams (0.018 ounces) but could withstand about 500kg (1,102lbs) of force.”“A finger-thick bundle can even pull two airplanes,” told the Chinese news outlet Xu, who also serves as a professor at Shenzhen University.The ultra-high modulus carbon fiber used in the T1000 is stiffer and stronger than that used in T300 and T700 models. This, however, makes T1000 carbon fiber significantly more expensive and more rare.Thanks to Changsheng Technology Co Ltd and Shenzhen University all that will soon change.China has long been at the forefront of inventing new and better performing materials. Chinese researchers created the first ceramic substance in the world that could bend like metal to be used in artificial joints and engines.Researchers at the College of Chemistry and Molecular Sciences at Wuhan University developed alloys that could be produced from a diverse range of metals and at much lower temperatures than conventional methods. Meanwhile, a multi-institute Chinese research team fabricated a novel family of metallic compounds, each possessing unique properties and molecular structures that make them ideal for use in next-generation technologies.Finally, during COVID, researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, National Centre for Nanoscience and Technology, Institute of High Energy Physics, and the Kunming Institute of Zoology – all under the Chinese Academy of Sciences – conceived of a new nanomaterial that could target Sars-CoV-2 viruses (Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron) and disarm them.These inventions help make the country competitive with western nations and place it at the forefront of new developments. The end result is that today China is one of the strongest economies in the world, constantly producing innovations that push science forward and create new frontiers for researchers to aspire to.What will the country develop next? Only time can tell. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Ad Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Scientists find nine kinds of microplastics in human heartsPairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveRecycling's hidden microplastic menaceEarth's retreating glaciers are creating huge alien ecosystemsAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDNew study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravityAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisis Job Board