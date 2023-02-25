Project 'GW': China to thwart Starlink influence with '13,000' satellites

"The 'GW' constellation will include 12,992 satellites owned by the newly established China Satellite Network Group Co", said the scientific team from the Space Engineering University in Beijing, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday.

Though SpaceX anticipates having 12,000 satellites in orbit by 2027 and a final total of 40,000 orbiting devices, this attempt would overwhelm Starlink's present count of about 3,500 satellites.

China feels compelled to move so swiftly on this project because it wants to stop Starlink from monopolizing the low-Earth orbit space and barring other businesses or nations from using it.

Starlink worries China

Researchers want to ensure that China "has a place in low orbit and prevent the Starlink constellation from excessively pre-empting low-orbit resources."

And "gain opportunities and advantages at other orbital altitudes, and even suppress Starlink."

The China Satellite Network Group Co has also stated that they hope to use their own constellations to track and maybe deactivate Starlink satellites, noted the SCMP report.

The researchers in the group are concerned about the maneuverability of Starlink satellites because they believe Musk's satellites could be used to target and destroy other spacecraft.

Therefore, Chinese researchers aspire to be able to match that potential by introducing their own fleet of satellites in the near space.