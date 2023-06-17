China to use robots to take care of its aging population

What do you do if you have an aging population and too few people to take care of them? China is turning to robots to solve this crisis, according to an article by Sixth Tone published on Wednesday.

“As the number of elderly grows but care resources don’t keep up, smart machines are needed to reduce people’s workload,” Gao Hongjun, the director of a senior care center in downtown Shanghai, told the news outlet.

“Otherwise, everyone will get tired and be unable to take care of the elderly well.”

Chinese policies indicate that there should be one care worker for every four residents inside senior care facilities. However, only 320,000 carers are currently serving the country’s 8.1 million care home residents. This means over 1.7 million carers are missing in the nation.