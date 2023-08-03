First joint China-UAE military drill to take place in August

Various news outlets have reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China will conduct a joint military aerial training exercise in August.

Called "Falcon Shield 2023," the exercises will take place in China’s northwestern Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Little information is publically available on the scale of either nation's participation, not the scope of the exercise, but this is an interesting development nonetheless.

First China-UAE collaboration

This news comes following official announcements from the Chinese defense ministry on Monday, July 31. The exercise is widely seen as the next logical step in China's ambitions to forge closer economic and military links with Middle Eastern nations like the UAE. It also follows the first Arab-China summit in December 2022. This summit saw the 21 members of the Arab League and Beijing agreeing to more cooperation between their militaries, including on international peacekeeping, maritime security, and combined exercises and training.