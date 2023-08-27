China unveils new GPS-denied drone tech, but why?

Chinese researchers have developed a new method of enabling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to maneuver, acquire, and potentially attack targets in global-positioning-system (GPS) "denied" environments. The technique, published in July's edition of Engineering, proposes using "image-based visual servoing" (IBVS) to "lock on" to hostile assets. This method could, the researchers propose, be used to acquire targets, even quickly moving ones.

GPS-free drone operation

While interesting, the principles behind the technique have been known since the 1980s. For example, as Defense One notes, robots have been using camera data to target objects for years. But, improvements in computer processing, algorithms, and camera sensors have reached a point where robots can effectively "see" and perform complex tasks like playing table tennis.