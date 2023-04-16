China unveils riot control electromagnetic gun that fires coins for bullets

"When the nine-level coil is electrified, corresponding magnetic fields are formed, which allow the bullet to be sucked out by a relay race method."

Developed by China North Industries Group Corporation and other tech teams, the gun uses coin-shaped bullets that can pierce wood and shatter glass bottles.

While the gun is meant to reduce the risk of harming humans, the rounds' shape and trajectory provide superior control and multiple-point impacts.

Instead of traditional gunpowder firing methods, the gun employs electromagnetic force, allowing shooting strength to be modified based on distance or target type.

The gun's design is basic, with no superfluous parts, making it easier to hold and use. It is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery that, when completely charged, can fire hundreds of rounds. The charging time is brief, and the temperature has little effect.

CS/LW21's design and potency

CS/LW21 includes a double-chamber magazine for continuous shooting and quick reloading. Sight is simply installed, and a front-mounted display panel shows bullet capacity, firing mode, rail temperature, frequency, and battery level.