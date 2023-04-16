China unveils riot control electromagnetic gun that fires coins for bullets
China has unveiled the CS/LW21, a new handheld electromagnetic gun launcher for riot control.
The "non-lethal" weapon was shown in a military technology program on the state-affiliated CCTV-7, according to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Sunday.
"The gun is designed like coil guns, which use electric power to accelerate the projectile," Lei Fengqiao, the gun's designer, Lei Fengqiao, told CCTV.
"When the nine-level coil is electrified, corresponding magnetic fields are formed, which allow the bullet to be sucked out by a relay race method."
Developed by China North Industries Group Corporation and other tech teams, the gun uses coin-shaped bullets that can pierce wood and shatter glass bottles.
While the gun is meant to reduce the risk of harming humans, the rounds' shape and trajectory provide superior control and multiple-point impacts.
Instead of traditional gunpowder firing methods, the gun employs electromagnetic force, allowing shooting strength to be modified based on distance or target type.
The gun's design is basic, with no superfluous parts, making it easier to hold and use. It is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery that, when completely charged, can fire hundreds of rounds. The charging time is brief, and the temperature has little effect.
CS/LW21's design and potency
CS/LW21 includes a double-chamber magazine for continuous shooting and quick reloading. Sight is simply installed, and a front-mounted display panel shows bullet capacity, firing mode, rail temperature, frequency, and battery level.
The shape and trajectory of the bullets make them easier to transport and store. The guns readily penetrated double-layered 3mm-thick wooden planks and smashed cola and beer bottles in field tests.
The weapons have a quiet firing sound, no flash, smoke, or rounds, and a small recoil, making them perfect for use in congested places.
Even though they are intended to do as little harm as possible, electromagnetic weapons could be more destructive than regular ones if pointed, body-piercing bullets are used in their stead.
The capabilities of the electromagnetic pistol could lead to worries about riot control practices that violate human rights, noted the SCMP report.
However, in densely populated regions where firearms can spark more fear or violence, the gun's quiet firing sound, lack of flash, smoke, or ammunition, modest recoil, and cost-effectiveness make it an appealing substitute for conventional weaponry.