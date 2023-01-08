China unveils 18-MW world’s largest offshore wind turbine that could power 40,000 homes annually

"The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution to the improvement of turbine capacity and efficiency, as well as reducing the LCOE [levelized cost of energy] of offshore wind farms," read the company statement.

The turbine "has market prospects in [the] high-speed wind and deep-sea areas."

The H260-18MW turbine unit will feature a rotor with a 260-meter diameter that will power a modularized medium-speed geared drive train and a permanent magnet generator.

This new turbine is larger than those from other Chinese companies, such as China Three Gorges, Goldwind, and MingYang. It is also more powerful than current models from Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, and General Electric.

CSSC Haizhuang, based in Chongqing, southwest China, stated that its design is "aspirant to the [offshore wind] turbine crown," and it is the latest evolution of its prior 16 MW turbine.

H260-18MW offshore wind turbine

The company said the new turbine "H260-18.0" has 128-meter SuperBlade+ blades that feature load-reducing pitch control.

These blades have a sweep of 53,000m2, which is equivalent to the area of seven football pitches. CSSC Haizhuang designed the turbine with a power train that has a "balanced load, flexible matching of generator system and common blade model" requirements.