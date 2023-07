The US is still ahead of China when it comes to space resilience but has fallen short in a "low-likelihood, high-consequence scenario" of quickly launching or replacing satellites in case of a conflict, according to researchers at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). The observation was detailed in a 47-page report titled "Defending the Ultimate High Ground" published recently.

Beijing has been pushing for supremacy in multiple technological areas ranging from hypersonic weapons to quantum computing in the past decade. On the space front too, the country has ambitious plans such as setting up a base on the Moon and floating its own space station around the Earth.