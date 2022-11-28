China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes

3D printing applied on a large scale

"We are applying 3D printing technologies on aircraft on a large scale at an engineering level, and we are in a world-leading position," Doctor Li Xiaodan, a member of the Luo Yang Youth Commando at Shenyang Aircraft Company's craft research institute, told China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday.

This is partially due to a growing demand for planes that has seen traditional manufacturing reach a ceiling in 2013. These new and advanced 3D printing techniques are now enabling the production of new planes with high structural strength, long service life, low cost of production and fast manufacturing.

Conventional manufacturing methods have many drawbacks including the need to use rivets or welding to connect parts together. However, since 3D printing builds an integrated part, the resulting structure benefits from higher structural strength and longer service life.

In addition, no extra materials are wasted in the 3D printing process making for lighter parts which reduce an airplane's overall weight allowing it to fly further and perform better. 3D printing is also very speedy allowing parts to be quickly manufactured and making logistics support simpler and more affordable.

An industry increasing in popularity

3D printing is becoming extremely popular in aircraft manufacturing with users of the technology not only including the Shenyang Aircraft Company but also other Chinese aircraft makers. Although this may seem like a revolution for the 3D printing industry it should be noted that other airplane manufacturers have made use of it before.