China will send its first civilian astronaut to orbit with the latest crewed launch to the country's Tiangong space station.

The mission, scheduled to launch tomorrow morning, May 30, will lift a crew of three aboard the Shenzhou 16 spacecraft attached to a Long March-2F rocket, a report from South China Morning Post reveals.

China's first civilian astronaut to fly to orbital station

To date, all crew members at China's orbital station have been members of the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the country's ruling Communist Party.

For tomorrow's mission, though, the crew will be made up of civilian Gui Haichao, a professor at Beijing's top aerospace research institute, as well as mission commander Jing Haipeng and spacecraft engineer Zhu Yangzhu.